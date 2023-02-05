Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 3.2 %

Sempra stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.60 and a 200-day moving average of $159.17. Sempra has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

