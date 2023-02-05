Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.57 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $757.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $824.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $727.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,474 shares of company stock valued at $46,026,990 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

