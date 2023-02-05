Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.