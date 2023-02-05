Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

General Mills stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

