Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %
General Mills stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
General Mills Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Mills (GIS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.