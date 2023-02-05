Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,383 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.