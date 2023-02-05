Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,414 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

