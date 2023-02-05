Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $85.77 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.