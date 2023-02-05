AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Cut by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for about 0.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM Price Performance

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

NYSE:ACM opened at $87.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.