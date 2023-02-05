aelf Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $106.91 million and approximately $31.55 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005397 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,729,866 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars.

