Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Truist Financial

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AMTX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.56.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aemetis by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aemetis by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.