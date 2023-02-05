AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.69%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,782,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.