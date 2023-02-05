Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,623 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,328,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,478,000 after purchasing an additional 229,889 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after purchasing an additional 935,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,653,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,192,000 after acquiring an additional 231,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

