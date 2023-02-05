Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.39. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.02. 2,876,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,892. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.21.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $272,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

