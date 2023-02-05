Alchemix USD Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004251 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix USD has a market cap of $236.78 million and $22,851.69 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

