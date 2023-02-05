Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 668,768 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.23% of Owens Corning worth $90,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $47,560,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,341,000 after buying an additional 444,939 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after buying an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 346.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 286,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 95.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 511,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after acquiring an additional 249,758 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

