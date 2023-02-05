Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 9,798 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $105,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.