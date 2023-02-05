Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 135,766 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 934,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,766 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $61,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.