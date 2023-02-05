Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 19,876 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.42% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $66,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $191.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

