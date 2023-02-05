Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 89,365 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,365 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.94% of Graco worth $95,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,317. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

