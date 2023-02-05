Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,973 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $72,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $599,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $104.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.