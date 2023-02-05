Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.13 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $127.20 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.64 or 0.01437437 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014904 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00037376 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.01688221 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.