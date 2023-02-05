American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,175,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 960.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

