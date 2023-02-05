Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $401.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $382.00 to $401.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $354.10 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $356.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 30.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,948.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,358,000 after acquiring an additional 288,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.