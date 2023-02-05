AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.84-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98. AMETEK also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.38-$1.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.11.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.