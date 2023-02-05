Amp Trading 0.6% Higher This Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $174.02 million and $4.69 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002699 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00427483 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.73 or 0.29157656 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00417652 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
