Analysts Issue Forecasts for Meridian Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meridian to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $31.91 on Friday. Meridian has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 11.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Meridian by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

