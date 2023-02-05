Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $27.86

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.
CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cambium Networks news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares in the company, valued at $740,555.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $308,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $591.96 million, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
