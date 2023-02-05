Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,508.75

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,487.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Down 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also

