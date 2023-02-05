Analysts Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Target Price at $51.67

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 36.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

About Sonic Automotive

NYSE:SAH opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.