Analyzing Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GitLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplitude and GitLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 10.16 -$74.98 million ($0.82) -18.32 GitLab $252.65 million 30.93 -$155.14 million ($1.23) -42.44

Risk & Volatility

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplitude, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amplitude has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -41.05% -25.09% -18.08% GitLab -47.30% -23.06% -17.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and GitLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 4 5 0 2.56 GitLab 0 1 12 0 2.92

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.01%. GitLab has a consensus price target of $70.07, suggesting a potential upside of 34.24%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Amplitude.

Summary

GitLab beats Amplitude on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.