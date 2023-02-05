Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,270.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.05) to GBX 2,700 ($33.35) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($39.09) to GBX 2,720 ($33.59) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.46) to GBX 3,500 ($43.23) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Anglo American Price Performance

NGLOY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

