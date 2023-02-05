Ankr 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $58.59 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Ankr has a total market cap of $272.33 million and $58.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00223517 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002801 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00161155 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02867944 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $50,488,112.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.