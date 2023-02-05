Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,178.99

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,702.26 or 0.07432909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $49.93 million and approximately $68,178.99 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

