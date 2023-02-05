Anyswap 24 Hour Volume Tops $23,755.11 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $10.06 or 0.00043434 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $86.29 million and $23,755.11 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.36114732 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,009.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

