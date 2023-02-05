AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE AON opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.56.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

