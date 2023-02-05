AON (NYSE:AON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22, RTT News reports. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AON Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE AON opened at $313.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.19 and its 200-day moving average is $293.44. AON has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 22.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

