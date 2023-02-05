API3 Price Tops $1.61 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007011 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $99.66 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00424679 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.22 or 0.28966371 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00427254 BTC.

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

