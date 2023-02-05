Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $610,085.96

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.78 million and $610,085.96 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00087148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.