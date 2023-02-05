Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $601,439.36 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00062430 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025064 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

