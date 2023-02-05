Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 897 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.91 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

