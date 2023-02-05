Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000.

IYW opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

