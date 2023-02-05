Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $39.64 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $57.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

