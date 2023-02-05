Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $739,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $163.13 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.