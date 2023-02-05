Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $365.76 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $429.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average is $339.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

