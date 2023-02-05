Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

