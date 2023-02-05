Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

