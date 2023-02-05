Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $241.73 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

