Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.