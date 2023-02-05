Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

