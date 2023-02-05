Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.18.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.