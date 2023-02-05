ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $86.70. 484,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,113. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

